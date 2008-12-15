Following up on an earlier post, NYT is now reporting that Arne Duncan, head of Chicago's public schools, has been tapped as Obama's education secretary. After being a frontrunner for weeks, Duncan will likely be introduced at a press conference tomorrow.

The choice is a solid move on Obama's part. It's a relief for the education reform camp, which sees the appointment of one of its own as a heartening sign of Obama's education priorities. But, while Duncan is a respected and aggressive change agent, he also appeals to the more traditional Democratic establishment and teachers' unions. Read here for a brief discussion of Duncan's record on raising student achievement, and stay tuned for more on the pick.

(As Jason noted earlier, Duncan is also now the newest addition to Obama's team of ballers.)



--Seyward Darby

