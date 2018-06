OK, this is beyond ridiculous: Obama's education secretary pick, Arne Duncan, is not only another hoops pal...

A fellow Harvard alum, Duncan was among a group of Chicago friends that Obama played basketball with on the West Side on Election Day. The two have played together for more than a decade.

Memo to administration job hopefuls: Better practice your jump shot.

Update: Jason beat me to this--my bad.

--Michael Crowley