As some of you may recall, I kept on advising Barack Obama to pick Senator Ken Salazar as his running-mate.  (Now, don't get me wrong: I'm more than satisfied by Obama's choice of Joe Biden.)

The truth is that I also wrote to Obama privately but didn't get any response.  And why should I have?

In any case, it seems that the president-elect is about to designate Salazar as his secretary of the interior.  When Salazar talks about the American land he is inspired, and inspired in a way that reminds me of Theodore Roosevelt.

Salazar comes from Colorado.  His family has been there since long before it became a state.  This longevity reflects the inheritance of many Latinos.  They were here before George Washington.