As some of you may recall, I kept on advising Barack Obama to pick Senator Ken Salazar as his running-mate. (Now, don't get me wrong: I'm more than satisfied by Obama's choice of Joe Biden.)



The truth is that I also wrote to Obama privately but didn't get any response. And why should I have?



In any case, it seems that the president-elect is about to designate Salazar as his secretary of the interior. When Salazar talks about the American land he is inspired, and inspired in a way that reminds me of Theodore Roosevelt.



Salazar comes from Colorado. His family has been there since long before it became a state. This longevity reflects the inheritance of many Latinos. They were here before George Washington.