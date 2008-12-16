Caroline Kennedy might be the frontrunner for Clinton's Senate seat, but is she qualified?
Assessing the challenges facing Obama's new energy and climate team.
How Duncan at Education is "Chicago's loss" but a national gain.
Politico says Pelosi has dictated rules to Rahm about dealing with Congress.
Richard Cohen says Obama should choose newspapers over his Blackberry.
How Salazar's move to Interior is a GOP opportunity.
As Biden staffer, Time's Carney could draw criticism.
John Dickerson asks if D.C. will get its fear back.
Prospect says contrary to reports, progressives are pleased with Obama.
--Seyward Darby