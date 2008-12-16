The Wall Street Journal this morning carries a story the headline of which is: "Citi Voices Upbeat View on Dubai."



The sovereign-wealth fund owned by the United Arab Emirates has a $7.6 billion investment in Citigroup. The U.S. government is Citi's largest shareholder.



Citigroup chairman Win Bischoff explained, "This is in line with our commitment to the (UAE) market in general, and reflects our positive outlook on Dubai in particular."



By the way, what is the price of oil now?