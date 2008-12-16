I’ve long thought that the recently announced Office of Urban Policy will be one of the most exciting places to work in Barack Obama’s administration. The as-of-yet unconfirmed reports that Bronx borough president Adolfo Carrion will head the newest part of the executive branch suggests that it could also be among the greenest.

I caught up with Carrion in July, while producing a short film on green building. We met outside Melrose Commons, an affordable housing development in the Bronx that is uber-friendly to the environment, in terms of energy consumption, water use and indoor air quality. (This is important to the Bronx in particular because it has among the highest rates of juvenile asthma, as well as being the poorest congressional district in America). Melrose Commons is small--only 81 units--but residents will pay next to nothing in electric bills, and consequently there is a long waiting list to qualify for similar housing. (Meet one lucky green tenant at the 6:00 mark in the video).

Speaking to a crowd convened by McGraw Hill construction and the U.S. Green Building Council, Carrion stressed affordability as a way to promote environmentalism in communities where there’s been a history of disinvestment, and, frankly, a lack of interest or awareness about going green