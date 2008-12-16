The WP is almost-reporting that Obama will likely choose Ken Salazar as his Secretary of the Interior, and the Rocky Mountain News is calling it "a done deal."

In some ways, the appointment would be a very smart political move: Salazar (whom I almost worked for long ago) can act as Obama's sherpa on the water, agriculture, and land-use issues that Democrats need to master if they want to build on their majorities in the Mountain West. And the fact that Ken and his brother John are minor Hispanic political icons, of course, can't hurt.

But booting Ken upstairs also runs the grave risk of losing his senate seat to the GOP in 2010. Colorado's newly-energetic left wing is elated to see the centrist Salazar go, but Republicans have already made winning this seat a priority and it would be hubris to think Colorado wouldn't vote for the right Republican ... maybe, oh, John Elway (who has plenty of leadership experience), Scott McInnis, John Suthers, or a reconstructed Governor Bill Owens ... in a pinch.