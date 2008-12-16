



NYT is reporting that former Iowa governor and (short-lived) Democratic presidential candidate Tom Vilsack will be Obama's secretary of agriculture. Vilsack endorsed Hillary Clinton during the primaries, questioning Obama's experience, but campaigned for the president-elect during the general election. He is slated to be announced at a press conference tomorrow, along with Ken Salazar for the interior secretary post. See here for an amusing anecdote via Jason about Vilsack's relationship with David Axelrod.



--Seyward Darby

