So Ken Salazar's officially the new Interior secretary. The New York Times has a quick round-up of both enviros and mining interests offering cautious praise. To be honest, I don't really have a good sense for Salazar, and his record's fairly ambiguous, but I wrote a short web piece for TNR today trying to explore why the Interior Department has become so wildly dysfunctional, and what it will take to fix it.

--Bradford Plumer