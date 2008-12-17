From the Publishers Lunch weekly newsletter about book deals:

Former Black Panther leader and martyr Huey Newton's TO DIE FOR THE PEOPLE, thoughts and revelations on the revolution in the mind and on the street, to Elaine Katzenberger at City Lights, for publication in Fall 2009, by James Fitzgerald at James Fitzgerald Agency (world).

You can say a lot of things about Huey Newton, but martyr isn't one of them. He was murdered during a dispute over a drug deal. It was certainly tragic, but it wasn't martyrdom.

--Jason Zengerle

