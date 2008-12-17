Andrew Stuttaford links to a Guardian story about a young boy in New Jersey named Adolf Hitler Campbell. He ran into trouble -- probably not, alas, for the last time -- when he parents requested a cake for Adolf's third birthday:

Heath Campbell, 35, and his wife, Deborah, 25, say they are upset at the decision made by their local ShopRite not to write "Happy Birthday Adolf Hitler" across the cake, and that people needed to move forward.

The Campbells did find a supermarket willing to make the Hitler cake -- Walmart, naturally.

--Jonathan Chait

