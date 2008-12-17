A friend e-mails: "How many more days of refusing interviews until she's Sarah Palin? Nicolle Wallace is clearly running her media..."

Hah! It's like Caroline's handlers have decided the reason the Palin playbook didn't work is that Palin was overqualified. They seem to think it'll work much better with a less qualified candidate...

For what it's worth, here's the question I'd ask Caroline: If you don't get the appointment, but the person who does decides against running for re-election, can we count on you to run in 2010--your newfound passion for public service and all? (I'd probably leave out the "and all" part, which she might find a little sarcastic...)

Update: Consistent with the aforementioned Palin strategy, Kennedy blithely stiff-armed the press today in Syracuse. Via Ben Smith, the local Post-Standard has the details: