Worthy of note:

Liberals love to declare the end of the culture war, but as soon as a Democrat reaches out to someone on the other side of the cultural/religious divide, prominent liberal groups throw temper tantrums. (Would anything resembling this level of outrage have been sparked by Obama tapping someone who dissented from a liberal line on taxes? Or guns? Or health care? Or even the war? I very much doubt it.)



And so the culture war continues . . . .