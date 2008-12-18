Source tells the Chicago Sun-Times that Emanuel spoke directly to Blago about the Senate seat.
NYT says that Obama's team will use YouTube and other new media to bypass the press.
Gay activists aren't happy about Rick Warren's role at the inauguration.
Obama's SEC pick, a Wall St. regulator, will inherit an agency under scrutiny.
How Obama's presidency could hinge on the stimulus plan.
Facebook debacle aside, why Jon Favreau should make every twenty-something jealous.
Politico reports that Vilsack took agriculture department subsidies.
Ken Silverstein says Obama's latest Cabinet picks are uninspired.
Why the U.S. should look to the Finns for guidance on education policy.
Bill Clinton discloses his foundation's donors.
