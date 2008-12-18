AP is reporting that California Congresswoman Hilda Solis will be secretary of labor. If true, Solis would fulfill the rumors that the pick, the most protracted of the Cabinet choices, would be a dark horse congressional candidate. Also, as a Latina woman, she boosts the Cabinet's diversity, which some liberal critics had been demanding of Obama.

Solis sits on both the energy and commerce and the natural resources committees in the House. A self-described "daughter of a union family," she was one of the many co-sponsors of the Employee Free Choice Act in 2007. (See here for a video of her remarks on the act). She had a 100 percent rating from the AFL-CIO last year.

--Seyward Darby

