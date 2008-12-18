There are plenty of sentimental arguments for Caroline Kennedy to be given Hillary Clinton's Senate seat. (I generally find them ridiculous, but they're persuasive to some.) But the primary hard-nosed, no-nonsense argument I've run across is that this will be a tough seat to hold onto (I'm not entirely convinced), so the Democrats need someone in it who can rise to the challenge of back-to-back re-election races in 2010 and 2012. Kennedy, it is said, will be able to do this, because she will be able to raise the $70 million that some speculate will be required.

Leave aside, for the moment, the fact that having rich friends and experience raising philanthropic dollars is very different from raising tens of millions in increments of $2,300 or less. And also leave aside the fact that any sitting Democratic senator in New York is going to be able to raise a great deal of money. In other words, grant the (to my ears, questionable) proposition that Kennedy will be able to significantly outraise anyone else who is appointed to that seat.

One is still left with the fact that getting elected (or, in this case, re-elected) to the Senate requires a great deal apart from money. Yes, fine, Bloomberg effectively bought his office, as did Corzine. But both are ambitious, ego-driven, status-hungry personalities in a way that Kennedy (to her personal, but probably not political, credit) is not. More to the point, successful politicians who purchased their offices are still the exception.

If you're choosing a senator to face the exceptional challenge of back-to-back races in 2010 and 2012, do you really want it to be someone who has never run for any elective office at all? Who's never held a press conference before a group of political reporters? Who's never participated in a public debate with an opponent? Can Kennedy take a punch? Can she throw one? We don't have any real idea and, in all likelihood, neither does she.