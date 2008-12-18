As we've seen, some liberals are pretty pissed about the Warren invite. But how does the religious right see it?

Over at the First Things blog, Stefan McDaniel writes the following after briefly summarizing the liberal hubhub.

One must also ask a question about Rev. Rick Warren: Why did he accept? Like Cardinal Egan’s inviting Sen. Obama to the Al Smith Dinner, this seems to really send the wrong message: “Sure, you and I disagree about the acceptability of government-protected and -sponsored infanticide. But why should this prevent our sharing some fun and touching moments, especially when we both stand to gain?” There may be no strict principles governing decisions like this, but prudence suggests that this would have been a very good time for a little Christian witness.

Rick Warren: compromiser with the culture of death. The guy just can't win!