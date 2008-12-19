Via AP:
"Blackwater frequently supports charitable organizations and we were honored to make a donation to this one, long before Senator Clinton became the Secretary of State-designee."
--A Blackwater spokesman explaining why the notorious private-security firm gave a donation of more than $10,000 to Bill Clinton's foundation.
This is extra awkward because the State Department relies heavily on Blackwater in Iraq, but Hillary Clinton has pushed for a ban on the use of such military contractors.
--Michael Crowley