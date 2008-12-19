Andrew Sullivan suggests inviting Itzhak Perlman's daughter and her wife to share the podium with Perlman when he performs. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara recommends Obama dance with a gay man at an inaugural ball (pointing out that JFK tried offset not making any bold civil rights in his inaugural address by dancing with several African-American women at his inaugural balls). I'd imagine the Washington Gay Men's Chorus is available to sing some tunes. Of course, the best way for Obama to soothe gays' and lesbians' hurt over the Warren invite will come in the days and months after he's sworn in--when he'll have the opportunity to translate his "fierce advoca[cy] of equality" into action.

--Jason Zengerle