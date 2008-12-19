Ron Brownstein has an interesting column today making a point Chris has been making around the office lately: It's hard not to see the GOP's opposition to an auto industry bailout as suicidal, given that the industrial midwest--where a bailout is obviously popular--is one of the few swing regions they had some hope of recapturing. If you write off the Midwest, you're talking about a mostly regional party that's confined to the South and a few plains and western states. Not exactly the foundation for a new majority.

--Noam Scheiber