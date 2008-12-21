Mike Allen has an item that's probably only of interest to journalists and flacks--but boy is it interesting to us. According to Allen, Howard Wolfson and Doug Hattaway are the leading contenders to be Hillary's top spokesperson at State; Stephanie Cutter, the Obama transition spokesperson and a top aide to Michelle Obama during the campaign, seems likely to fill that role at Treasury; Jenny Backus, a longtime Democratic spokesperson, is under consideration to be Tom Daschle's spokesperson; and Jennifer Palmieri, a senior Center for American Progress official and veteran of John Edwards's 2004 presidential campaign, is under consideration for the top public affairs job at the Pentagon.

--Noam Scheiber