That would be James Bennett's special note to readers of Jeff Goldberg's blog:

This is James Bennet, editor of The Atlantic.



Most readers know that the views expressed on Jeffrey's blog are his own and don't always reflect the views of The Atlantic . Such is the case with regard to Jeffrey's comments on the relative merits of hummus and baba ghanoush. Our institution has partnered with the makers of baba ganoush, as well as tabouleh and fattoush, on a number of projects, and we have a great deal of respect for their excellent work product, including the entire spectrum of Middle Eastern salads and paste-like foods, with the exception of halvah. We at The Atlantic do not take sides in the ongoing dispute between partisans of hummus and partisans of baba ghanoush. These food products are key leaders in the Middle East food products industry, and we look forward to eating them in the future.

For those who don't get the allusion, it's a play on the note the CAP brass posted on Matt Yglesias's blog when he took after the rival left-of-center think tank, Third Way.

P.S. On a vaguely-related note, I don't read Goldberg's blog often enough. I enjoy it pretty much everytime I go there. I'll have to work it into a New Year's resolution.

(Via Ben Smith.)