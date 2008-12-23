-
The Greatest Love Story Ever Sold: Is The Author Of A New Oprah-Touted Love Story The Next James Frey? By Gabriel Sherman
-
Medicine Is The Best Stimulus: How Health Care Will Kickstart The Economy, By Jacob S. Hacker
-
Rick Warren Is Every Bit As Much In Line With The Black American Soul As Aretha Franklin, By John McWhorter
-
Why China's New Tibet Strategy Is More Dangerous Than Straight-Up Violence Or Repression, By Joshua Kurlantzick
-
TNRtv: Will We Be Able To Avert Disaster In Afghanistan? By Michael Crowley
-
Liberals Need To Come To Terms With What It Takes To Build A Durable Majority, By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
Not All Bad: On The Tragic Nobility Of The American Auto Industry, By Jonathan Cohn
-
We Need To Protect The People Of Eastern Congo, And We Need To Do It Now, By The Editors
