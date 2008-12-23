Hillary wants more power at State, NYT reports, and she is out $13 million from the neverending campaign.
All aboard, as Amtrak increases services to and from D.C. for the inauguration.
D.C. residents hope Obama will bring change to the city's streets, schools, and other needy areas.
Richard Cohen says that because of Rick Warren, the inauguration party's off.
How the economic crisis is an opportunity for Obama to build a more progressive nation.
What does the Third Way mean now?
Obama's a boon to Hawaii's kitsch peddlers.
Politico breaks down Biden's Larry King appearance.
Jonathan Alter says the Clintons may be hitting their stride.
--Seyward Darby