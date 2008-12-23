E.J. Dionne is about where I am on the Rick Warren controversy. It seems to me that if your goal is to diminish right wing opposition to things like gay rights and abortion, it's quite helpful if religious conservatives can't accuse liberals of ignorance about their values and reflexive prejudice towards their faith. Though it's a tough call, I admit, and surely a far easier position to take if you're straight.

(On the same page, though, Richard Cohen sees it quite differently, calling Warren a bigot.)

Update: And then one sees something like this....

--Michael Crowley

