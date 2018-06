. . . is that Obama apparently didn't have a problem with the prospect of Blago appointing Jesse Jackson Jr to the Senate. From the report:

After Ms. Jarrett removed herself from consideration, Mr. Emanuel – with the authorization of the President-Elect – gave Mr. Harris the names of four individuals whom the President-Elect considered to be highly qualified: Dan Hynes, Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Schakowsky and Congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr.

--Jason Zengerle