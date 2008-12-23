Been a few days since we've done one of these:

* This is assuredly not your moment of Zen: The head climate adviser at the Hadley Centre in Britain is predicting a 5.5C rise in global average temperatures by the end of the century if emissions keep rising at their current pace. Joe Romm explains that this little gift for our grandchildren will include a lovely five-foot rise in sea levels and an average warming of 15.5C across the inland United States. Oh, plus the desertification of roughly one-third of the planet.

* Meanwhile, the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union sounds like a real orgy of holiday cheer. When they're not telling us that the ice atop Greenland, Antarctica, and Alaska is melting far faster than anyone expected, they're pointing out that there's this massive carbon pool lurking beneath the Arctic sea that's, uh, now leaking methane into the atmosphere, thanks to underwater-permafrost melt. If even a decent fraction of that sub-sea methane gets into the air, it'll prove near impossible to stabilize atmospheric carbon concentrations global temperatures. Good times.

* While we're panicking, Obama recently named as his chief science adviser John Holdren, a Harvard physicist who isn't shy about insisting that we're up against the "holy shit" variety of climate crisis (as opposed to your more standard "eh, slap a modest gas tax on that sucker and we'll probably be OK" sort).

