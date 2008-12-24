WaPo gives a rundown of Obama's Blago report, and nothing appears amiss.
Chicago Sun-Times reports that Rahm told Blago he wanted to keep his Senate seat "warm."
NYT says Obama should stick to his Iraq promises.
In stimulus package allocations, environmentalists will battle traditionalists over jobs.
Politico outlines Obama's top rules of scandal response.
How Obama might deal with hunger and obesity in the US.
Is Assad sending Obama a message about Syria?
Hendrik Hertzberg doesn't have a problem with Caroline Kennedy as senator.
