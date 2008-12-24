I suspect that not many of those who say they want the world to recognize Hamas grasp what the mob that has organized Gaza is really about. But, if

they do, it is an intellectual and moral scandal.



Take a look at this story in today's Jerusalem Post. It reports that the Hamas-dominated parliament in Gaza has voted to mandate the physical punishments of Sharia, including whipping, severing hands, crucifixion and hanging. The death sentence is reserved for people who adversely affect the "morale" of the Palestinian people.



Where is Human Rights Watch?