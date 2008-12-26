

The New York Times online has it all down on video. The preacher and the candidate had lunch at Sylvia's, a Harlem eatery where everyone who's anybody in politics (at least, New York politics) has been. The owner was on the tube telling that Barack Obama's "visitation" was the most exciting social call ever.



But back to Sharpton (clawing his way back into public view) and Ms. Kennedy. The reporter said that they met for "30-35 minutes" and had a

"substantive talk on the issues." How substantive? Which issues?



A half hour. Wow!



Caroline Kennedy, you know I like you. Please don't demean yourself.



You do not need Shapton's laying on of hands.