On the day before Christmas, The Wall Street Journal published an article of mine titled, "Clinton's Donor List Raises Lots of Questions." Lots of questions, and more. Of course, the ultimate question is where the money went. And all you can tell from the much vaunted report, which had to be flushed out of the Clintons in order to process Hillary's nomination as secretary of state, that it's a grab bag of projects that had already been underwritten and were operative. Clinton was the broker. His clients, well, why don't you read my piece?



Anyway, the vox populi has found it of interest. According to Thursday's WSJ feature, "Traffic Report," it was the fifth most e-mailed article from the Journal's web site on Christmas day. That's what I am boasting about.