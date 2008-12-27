I just read NYT reporters Nick Confessore and David Halbfinger's write-up of their big sit-down interview with Caroline Kennedy and all I can say is . . . yikes. It sounds like it was an unpleasant experience, for both sides. The cattiest bit:

With several weeks to go before Mr. Paterson makes his decision, she is doling out glimpses of her political beliefs and private life. But when asked Saturday morning to describe the moment she decided to seek the Senate seat, Ms. Kennedy seemed irritated by the question and said she couldn’t recall. “Have you guys ever thought about writing for, like, a woman’s magazine or something?” she asked the reporters. “I thought you were the crack political team.”

Of course, Confessore and Halbfinger gave as good as they got (at least afterwards)--reporting up near the top of the piece that Kennedy "still seemed less like a candidate than an idea of one."

--Jason Zengerle

