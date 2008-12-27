Here's a statement from Harris Salomon, the producer of the film adaptation of Herman's memoir. Salomon plans to continue making the film, but noted that he "may rewrite elements of the script to reflect recent revelations about Herman and Roma Rosenblat and why they apparently fabricated elements of their wartime love story." The full release is below:





"Like most followers of the deeply moving Holocaust story of Herman and Roma Rosenblat, Atlantic Overseas Pictures is deeply troubled by the allegations that parts of the love story may be fictionalized. AOP and its producers, Harris Salomon and Abi Sirokh, where shocked when the revelations were revealed in recent news reports covering Mr. Rosenblat’s forthcoming book."



"Whereas the Penguin Publsihing book Angel at the Fence was a non fiction account of Rosenblat’s life, the feature film, The Flower of the Fence was always a lose and fictionalized adaptation of his story. Therefore, AOP its principals and partners believe the integrity and the beauty of the story remains as a work of fiction. Its veracity as a story of hope and love during a time of immense suffering remains a story of inspiration as a fictional account of mans life and fantasy."



"AOP may rewrite elements of the script to reflect recent revelations about Herman and Roma Rosenblat and why they apparently fabricated elements of their wartime love story. The motion picture will portray the fictional elements of the love story that captivated people globally while at the same time show the Holocaust in an historically accurate and truthful manner."



"Mr. Rosenblat has agreed to donate all monies from the film to Holocaust survivor charities as a condition to moving forward."



"AOP deeply believes the message of the Flower of the Fence is ironically more poignant in light of the recent revelations of the messenger Herman Rosenblat. As a work of fiction, the story retains its power to grip audiences worldwide and tell a story of inspiration that transcends the present controversy."

--Gabriel Sherman