The bad economy proves even more lethal than a White Witch, as Disney dumps its "Narnia" franchise despite healthy earnings from the last film, Prince Caspian, which made more than $400 million worldwide. Another studio might still pick up the planned third installment, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, but its status is very much in doubt.

Fantasy fans had best hope that the economic climate improves before New Line and MGM have to cut any large checks for the Guillermo del Toro/Peter Jackson Hobbit adaptation...

--Christopher Orr

