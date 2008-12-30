-
We Need Obama Now: The Case For Holding The Inauguration Right After New Year's, By Chris Smith
-
Examining The Unholy Rift In The Green Evangelical Movement, By J. Lester Feder
-
What A New German Movie Can Teach America About Confronting Its History With Domestic Radicals, By Jeffrey Herf
-
After Bush: Why 2009 Finally Marks The Beginning Of The 21st Century, By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
How The Fighting In Gaza Will Affect Israeli Politics, Iranian Nuks, Moderate Arabs, And The Future Of The Two-State Solution, By Yossi Klein Halevi
-
Beyond Rick Warren: How Obama Can Appeal To Religious Voters Without Abandoning His Party's Principles, By Nathan J. Diament
-
How TNR Exposed A New Oprah-Endorsed Memoir As A Hoax. LATEST: Penguin Cancels Book Publication. By Gabriel Sherman
