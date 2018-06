If so, it appears Chip Saltsman won't have their vote for RNC chair, as Puff the Magic Dragon's creator Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul, and Mary fame) says Puff would definitely disapprove of the "Barack the Magic Negro" song. Good for Puff. And, by the way, if you want to hear a successful cover of 'Puff the Magic Dragon,' I think this one by Will Oldham is splendid (albeit in a kind of creepy way).

--Jason Zengerle