Just in case Bobby Rush feared he was too subtle in playing the race card during yesterday's Blago-Burris press conference, here he is on CBS this morning:

Well, let me just say this, you know, the recent history of our nation has shown us that sometimes there could be individuals and there could be situations where school children--where you have officials standing in the doorway of school children. You know, I'm talking about all of us back in 1957 in Little Rock, Arkansas. I'm talking about George Wallace, Bull Connors and I'm sure that the US Senate don't want to see themselves placed in the same position. I know my friend Harry Reid...

I think Noam's right about the fatal flaw in this strategy: Likening Harry Reid to Bull Connor and George Wallace is already a stretch, but trying to cast Obama in that role is so absurd it's dada.

--Jason Zengerle

