Another funny shot of the Secret Service in island-wear mode. Check out the agent to the left rocking a flowered shirt (presumably over a bulletproof vest and lethal weapon):



US president-elect Barack Obama (C) shakes hands with students, teachers and their families after a morning basketball workout at Punahou School on December 30, 2008 in Honolulu, Hawaii. where he graduated in 1979. (Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley