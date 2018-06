It's time for some self-reflection. Here's Sharpton, from a WaPo piece about Obama's ties to Blago, Burris, and Bobby Rush--the Dream Team from yesterday's press conference: "I think that Governor Blagojevich is trying to save himself and cynically trying to draw the president-elect into this. But President-elect Obama should stay out of this. The worst thing that he could do is be drawn back into Illinois politics."

--Noam Scheiber