One follow-up on Michelle Malkin's absurd column. In it, she cited three journalists. The first, Eli Saslow, she called "Eli Zaslow." The second, me, she called a "former Washington Post writer," which is just weird. The third, Caren Bohan, she called "Caron Bohan." This was in Malkin's syndicated column, not a blog post. Good thing the mainstream media has gadflies like her to enforce high standards.

--Jonathan Chait