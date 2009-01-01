It was somehow hilarious to see the Clintons preside over the Times Square ball drop last night--almost as though the message was, after everything that happened in 2008: Yes, we're still here, we're still in control, and even time itself runs through our operation.

Happy 2009, and many thanks to our readers. Clearly our blog has long outlived its name, something we've neglected to address, and we'll finally have some news about that in the coming days.

Photo: Former President William Jefferson Clinton and New York Senator Hillary Clinton celebrate the begining of the year 2009 during the ceremony to lower the Times Square New Year's Eve ball in Times Square on January 1, 2009 in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

