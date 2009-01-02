Those of us who have long sensed a certain oddness in George Lucas, the creator/destroyer of the Star Wars franchise, will find some extra ammunition in Charles McGrath's New York Times review of Carrie Fisher's new memoir.

“George Lucas ruined my life,” Ms. Fisher says, which doesn’t seem entirely fair. On the other hand, in a book full of weirdos, he emerges as possibly the strangest of all. He wouldn’t let Ms. Fisher wear a bra under her Princess Leia shift because, as he patiently explained to her, there is no underwear in space: according to Lucas-physics, if you were to wear a bra in a weightless environment, your bra would strangle you.