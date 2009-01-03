According to the Washington Post, the Bush Administration is set to make a technical rule change to allow a logging-cum-real-estate firm to pave dirt roads through Forest Service land. Doing so would give access to some of Plum Creek Timber's eight million acres of western forest holdings, with the intention of then converting parts of that land into housing subdivisions.

Now, I fully understand that consistency or sensitivity to market conditions isn't something to expect from an administration bent on pleasing corporate constituents. But doesn't it sound a little daft to be aiding and abetting construction of even more houses, in this economy?

--Clay Risen

