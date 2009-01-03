From the Times' story today on whether David Patterson has to pick Caroline Kennedy to fill Hillary Clinton's senate seat:

Ms. Kennedy’s endorsement of Mr. Obama was a significant moment in the Democratic presidential primary and his affection for her seems genuine; he recently called her “one of my dearest friends.” Yet it is hard to calculate the size of his debt to Ms. Kennedy, or where it ranks among his many other obligations, from preventing a conflagration in the Middle East to passing a national economic stimulus package.

Hmmm, maybe below the Middle East but above the economy? It's anyone's guess.

--Isaac Chotiner

