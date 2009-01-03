From the Times story on David Paterson's thought process that Isaac linked to earlier:

Ticket balance is also a consideration. Some of Mr. Paterson’s advisers envision a Republican ticket headed by Rudolph W. Giuliani , the former New York mayor, for governor, with Joanne M. Mahoney, the popular Onondaga County executive, as his running mate. Rounding out the ticket might be John J. Faso, the former assemblyman, for comptroller, and Peter T. King, the Long Island Republican, for Senate.

“That’s a white Catholic ticket,” said one person who has ties to the governor’s political team, and who requested anonymity for fear of losing those ties. “And it’s white Catholics upstate they are going to lose.”