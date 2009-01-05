Christina Larson is a contributing editor of Washington Monthly.



To adapt or not to adapt? It used to be an impolite question to ask. Until recently, discussing the notion of "adaptation" to global warming was anathema to most mainstream environmentalists. Folks like Al Gore largely banished the thought, not wanting to distract from efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions. Only unbelievers, it was assumed, flirted with the idea of appeasement to the reality of a warming earth. (In 1992’s Earth in the Balance, Gore worried that talk of adaptation might be misconstrued as a “soothing message of reassurance,” perhaps reinforcing the “terrible moral consequences ... of delay.”)

Recently, though, the notion of helping those on the front lines of climate change—often poor folks living at the margins, near receding coastlines or expanding deserts—has been gaining steam. Some amount of future warming, and with it rising sea levels and longer stretches of sand dunes, now seems inevitable, scientists conclude, even if we managed to zero out emissions tomorrow (thanks to lags in the climate system). In 2007, the Rockefeller Foundation established a $70 million fund for "climate change resilience," to help developing countries cope with any future warming. Last winter, the concept of a national “adaptation fund,” to be administered by the EPA, made the rounds on Capitol Hill. In November, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger issued an executive order for California state agencies to develop a “plan for sea level rise and climate impacts.”

Today’s advocates for adaptation (as a complement to other climate priorities) include an interesting mix of international NGOs, political pragmatists, and insurance companies concerned that their investments not be flooded—or scorched. But all is not kumbaya. Last month during climate negotiations at Poznan, the U.N.’s year-old climate adaptation fund received significantly more attention, more kudos, and also more hand-wringing over how it would actually be funded than when it was quietly created a year ago at Bali. The conference also highlighted other concerns about the fund: How should it be managed? Should allocations be determined by rich donor nations, or poor recipient ones? (One twist is that most carbon-dioxide “mitigation” efforts steer attention and funds primarily toward heavy polluters in developed nations, while adaptation campaigns focus more on developing nations and vulnerable communities.)

One impassioned plea for a greater spotlight on adaptation ran last month as an op-ed in India’s Business Standard, authored by a member of the prime minister’s advisory council for climate change: “So it is time to move on to the next series of questions: What impact is caused, who will suffer, and who should pay for this? How do we share the burden of suffering, reduce vulnerabilities and innovate on ways to deal with adaptation … The calls for climate justice are getting louder at each meeting. But climate justice is not just about equal access to global environmental space, it is also about compensating the victims.”