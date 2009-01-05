Lynn Sweet thinks that if Burris agrees not to run in 2010, then Harry Reid and the Senate Democrats will agree to seat him. Six days ago, I would have thought such an outcome was unlikely. But now, after Blago completely outmaneuvered Reid (leaking the contents of their phone conversations was sinisterly brilliant), I can see it happening. The question is, would Burris be content being a caretaker? Up until now, he's given every indication he intends to run in 2010. Still, two years as a U.S. Senator is better than no years as a U.S. Senator . . . and he only needs to be in office for a few minutes for the purposes of boasting about it on his mausoleum.

--Jason Zengerle

