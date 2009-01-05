Obama will present his economic vision to Congress's top brass today.
WaPo breaks down the reasons for Richardson's withdrawal from his Cabinet slot.
With Richardson out at Commerce, Latino activists press Obama to appoint another Hispanic to replace him.
Why the crisis in Gaza comes at a difficult time for Washington.
Has Al Franken nabbed the Minnesota Senate seat?
A how-to confirmation guide for Obama's nominees for administration posts.
An emotional Obama bids goodbye to Chicago.
Slate's slideshow of pics snapped while Secret Service guards Obama.
--Seyward Darby