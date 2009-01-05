On the other hand, coming up with $600 to $700 billion in well-timed government stimulus may not be as easy as it sounds. For a while now, Obama advisers have been warning that there are only so many ready-to-go infraustructure programs--and only so many social needs the states are prepared to meet quicky. To give you a sense of scale, total non-discretionary, non-military spending this year is only around $500 billion. As Paul Krugman explains on his blog,

...there’s a problem with a public-investment-only stimulus plan, namely timing. We need stimulus fast, and there’s a limited supply of “shovel-ready” projects that can be started soon enough to deliver an economic boost any time soon. You can bulk up stimulus through other forms of spending, mainly aid to Americans in distress--unemployment benefits, food stamps, etc.. And you can also provide aid to state and local governments so that they don’t have to cut spending-avoiding anti-stimulus is a fast way to achieve net stimulus. But everything I’ve heard says that even with all these things it’s hard to come up with enough spending to provide all the aid the economy needs in 2009.

It's this line of thinking, as much as the package itself, that has Krugman--and others, like Kevin Drum, at Mother Jones--concerned. Obama just won a substantial victory in the presidential election, bringing with him huge congressional majorities. And it's not like the country is in an uproar over the prospect of a large stimulus focused on spending. (I imagine most people haven't even given the issue that much thought.) So why not just push through a more pristine proposal? Here's Drum:

Obama's team is so focused on getting a big bipartisan majority for their stimulus legislation that they're negotiating their goals down even before they actually start negotiating. I'm reluctant to critique Obama's political instincts, since they've proven shrewd so often in the past, but I gotta say: this isn't going to work. Obviously Obama needs a modest level of Republican support just to get the bill passed, but he doesn't need 80 votes, and straining to get there will just produce a watered-down plan without getting anything in return. The American public really doesn't know or care if this bill passes by one vote or thirty votes. So why waste time on this? It's just a gold-embossed invitation for Republicans to obstruct and posture endlessly, something they hardly need any encouragement for.

I am generally inclined to give Obama the benefit of the doubt on politics. I second-guessed his strategic wisdom on more than one occasion during the campaign. In virtually every instance, I was wrong. Avoiding the skirmish here might make sense, both as policy and politics, as long as the tax cuts are temporary and as long as, for the most part, the individual cuts at least provide financial relief to people who can use it. (Note, too, that the business cuts may not actually cost that much in the long run, since many businesses will simply claim deductions now they'd otherwise claim in future years.) Still, it's hard not worry that this is a (discouraging) sign of things to come.



Update: An Obama adviser responds.

--Jonathan Cohn

