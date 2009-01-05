Just a quick follow-up to Mike's post about the Harvard Law mafia Obama's installing at Justice. The relationship between Obama and Tom Perrelli, who's up for associate AG (the department's third-ranking official), is probably as close to something out of the president-elect's favorite movie as any nomination so far. Perrelli was the managing editor of the Harvard Law Review when Obama was its president and has remained a good friend ever since. As Perrelli told me in an interview several years ago, "I was managing editor, which is the day to day person. I was in a pretty good position to hear--I got everyone's good days and bad days..." Sound like any film character you know?

--Noam Scheiber